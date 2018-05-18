Flyers and Stingerz take Game 1

New Story

Former champions, Flyers Basketball took game one in their best of three series on Wednesday night at the JSC Sports Complex, handing Yorks Crushers an 84¬60 defeat as the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 1 Playoffs got started.

The men in orange were led by CBA player, Torey Fassett with 31 points, five rebounds, six steals and three blocked shots. He was assisted by teammates Russel Daley who had 16 points and Adonis Humphreys who grabbed 13 rebounds.

Crushers’ Nigel “Snarks” Joseph had 22 points with assistance from Kebo Orford who sank 17 points and snatched nine rebounds in a losing effort.

LJ Northside Stingerz also got off to a good start in their playoffs encounter dominating HomeTech Systems Outlaws, 96¬76.

The feature matchup saw Keroi “Dragon” Lee lead Stingerz to a 1¬0 lead in the best of three series with his 21 points and 27 rebounds.

James Barbee Jr. assisted with 19 points while teammate and former national player, Leroy Percival chipped in with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

2017 League MVP Vivian “Boast” Destin contributed with 17 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Kevin “Pumpkin” Roberts had a game high 27 points for Outlaws with former national player, Jason London netting 18 points and four assists.

Andrew “Puss” Venture contributed with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a losing effort.

Game two of both series will shoot off on Saturday starting at 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the JSC Sports Complex.