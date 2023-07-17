Flyers and Stingerz open basketball playoffs campaigns with convincing wins

By Neto Baptiste

Former Division One champions Flyers Basketball and playoff hopefuls Northside Stingerz started their 2023 Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Playoffs campaign on winning notes after easily dispatching of their opponents on Saturday’s opening night at the JSC basketball complex.

Playing in game one of their best of three series, Flyers made light work of former champions Braves Basketball, recording an 87-57 triumph to win by 30 points.

Flyers dominated the contest, outscoring Braves in all four quarters. Flyers claimed the first quarter 23-11, won the second quarter 26-11, took the third 16-15 before clinching the fourth and final quarter 22-20.

Adonis Humphreys led the coring for Flyers with 15 points while grabbing nine rebounds. He had help from David Hernandez and Kwame Brathwaite who both had 14 points, while Xavier Meade sank 12 points also in the winning effort.

Tamraj Stuart was the top scorer for Braves with 11 points in the losing effort.

Meanwhile, Stingerz defeated Ottos Full Throttle 88-77 to win game one of their best of three series by 11 points.

Stingerz started strong, outscoring Full Throttle 36-15 in the first quarter, but the Ottos men rebounded to claim the second quarter 28-19. Full Throttle were also on top in the third quarter, outscoring Stingerz 21-11 before Stingerz rebounded in the fourth quarter to outscore their opponents 22-13.

Jayden Andrew led the scoring for Stingerz with 27 points, five rebounds and eight assists with Donte Trimingham adding 24 points and eight rebounds to the winning effort. Tequan Brodie chipped in with 17 points and eight rebounds.

In a losing effort, Loncoln Weekes had a game-high of 30 points and six rebounds for Full Throttle. The teams will clash in game two of the series on Monday night.