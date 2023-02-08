Flyers and Spanish Heat win big in Division 2 basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There were huge wins for Flyers 2 and Spanish Heat on Monday night, as action continued in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division Two competition at the JSC Sports Complex.

Playing in the opening game of a double-header, Flyers 2 dominated Ottos Clippers 97-40 to win by 57 points.

Flyers dominated all four quarters of the contest, outscoring Clippers 21-4 in the first quarter before winning the second quarter 27-8. Their dominance continued in the third quarter with a 20-14 scoreline before claiming the fourth and final quarter 29-14.

Jaheem James led the scoring for Flyers off the bench, sinking 19 points and grabbing five rebounds. Sadiq Phillip picked up 17 points and 14 rebounds, while there were contributions of 16 and 14 points from T-Shawn Lewis and Craig Massiah respectively.

In a losing effort, Jules Frederick sank 11 points for Clippers while Ricaldo Haywood contributed with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, in the night’s feature contest, Spanish Heat defeated Pointville Ballers 86-69, winning by 17 points.

Steven Matthew was dominant for the victors with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Jesus Emmanuel picked up 20 points and five rebounds playing off the bench. Rohland Hamilton contributed with 14 points and 23 rebounds.

Dyllan Joseph and Tahj Kirby finished with 18 and 16 points respectively for Ballers. Kirby also snatched 12 rebounds.