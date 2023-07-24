Flyers advance to basketball playoffs final while Stingerz push Ovals to decisive game three

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Flyers Basketball have advanced to the final of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) playoffs following a game two 85-60 triumph over Potters Steelers on Saturday, claiming their best of three series 2-0 at the JSC basketball complex.

Flyers must, however, await the outcome of the semifinals series between Ovals Ojays and Northside Stingerz after Stingerz claimed game two by a 79-70 margin on Saturday, forcing the series to a deciding game three slated for Monday night at 7pm.

Flyers dominated Steelers for most of the contest, claiming the opening quarter 22-8 before outscoring the Potters men 25-23 in the second and 21-8 in the third. Steelers rallied to take the fourth and final quarter 21-17 but it was not enough to rattle Flyers and force the series to a third and final game.

Xavier Meade led the scoring for Flyers with 17 points while grabbing 12 rebounds and six assists. He had help from Jabari Williams with 16 points and 21 rebounds while David Hernandez and Adonis Humphreys both sank 14 points. Humphreys also pulled 10 rebounds.

In a losing effort for Steelers, Cohen DeSouza sank 18 points, had 12 rebounds and five assists. Jacob Lloyd chipped in with 13 points.

Meanwhile, Stingerz outscored Ovals in two of four quarters to claim the crucial victory as both teams push for a spot in the final.

The teams were evenly matched 27-27 after the first quarter before Ovals claimed the second quarter 20-13. Stingerz rebounded to outscore their rivals 17-15 in the third before taking the fourth and decisive quarter 22-8.

Jayden Andrew led the way for Stingerz with 23 points, six rebounds and 12 assists while Devorn Benjamin picked up 22 points. There were 16 points and 10 rebounds for Keroi Lee also in a winning effort.

Mario Davis was the leading scorer for Ovals with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists. Joshua Minner chipped in with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.