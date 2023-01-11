Flyers 2 and Rebels victorious in Division Two encounters

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Flyers 2 recorded the largest margin of victory on Monday night in the ongoing ABBA Division Two competition.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex in the feature match of the double header evening, the men in orange trounced Ottos Clippers by a whopping 64 points, winning 97-33.

Tshawn Lewis led all scorers with 21 points. He was assisted by Javonte Daley who made 20, Adrian Carnegie 15, and Craig Massiah, 12.

Flyers 2 remain undefeated.

Clippers’ Michael Gunthropes had nine points and Ettienne Davis seven, in a losing effort.

In the other match played that night, All Saints Slam fell to Rebels, losing 63-59.

Buell Henry led Rebels to victory with 18 points.

His teammate Tyndale Telemaque assisted, banking 16.

Slam’s Keady Martin had 16 points and Kim Casey 10 in a losing effort.