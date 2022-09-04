Flyballers suffer another loss

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

The Flyballers Netball Club team suffered their third loss on Saturday morning at the ongoing Americas Netball Men’s Championship at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

They went under to Jamaica 65-32 Saturday morning.

This follows an earlier 56-18 defeat on Friday evening to the home team, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Antigua and Barbuda team remains winless after three outings, having lost their opening encounter by a dismal margin of 74-18 at the hands of the South Africa Portea Pumas.

The squad, which is under the watchful eyes of former national women’s player, Candace Jones, earned the right to represent the twin-island state at the tournament after winning the men’s division of the recently held national league put on by the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA).

The team’s participation is being funded by platinum sponsor, Go To Enterprises, and gold sponsors, State Insurance, Cool & Smooth and Townhouse Furnishings.