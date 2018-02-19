FLOW Skills Challenge winners named

New Story

Shamoi Andrew and Keirron Mckenzie were named the FLOW Skills 2018 Ultimate Football Experience at the event held at the Antigua Recreation Grounds on Saturday.

Andrew walked away with the top prize in the 12-13 category while Mckenzie took the crown in the 14-16 section in the point-based competition.

Both players, accompanied by their parents and coaches, will now travel to Trinidad to compete against the 28 other winners from the neighbouring FLOW markets where they will be evaluated and coached by two Manchester United School Coaches.

Only two will be chosen from this pool, and they will gain the opportunity of a lifetime – a VIP trip to Old Trafford Stadium, the home of Manchester United FC.

Shand Merchant, Public Relations Officer of FLOW, spoke briefly with OBSERVER media on the event.

“The FLOW Ultimate Football Experience lived up to our expectations. The competition was of a high standard with lots of energy and excitement being displayed by the young footballers that participated.

“The competition presented an opportunity for young people to not only showcase their talents among their peers, but to also win a trip of a lifetime to see Manchester United live. FLOW congratulates Shamoi and Keirron and wish them the best of luck in the finals in Trinidad.

“FLOW is committed to supporting the youth of Antigua and Barbuda as part of our support in nation-building. We will continue to invest in our youth through programmes such as these,” Merchant said.

The event, which was put on by FLOW and Manchester United, saw 58 footballers taking part.