FLOW named Official and Exclusive Telecommunications Supporter in the Caribbean for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

C&W Communications has been announced as the Official and Exclusive Telecommunications Supporter in the Caribbean for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Part of the Liberty Latin America group of companies, C&W Communications is the leading entertainment and communications provider in the Caribbean with operations in 20 markets with the brands Flow, Flow Business, C&W Business and BTC. The company’s services are underpinned by over 50,000 kilometres of the most modern subsea and terrestrial fibre networks in the region.

As the Official Telecommunications Supporter for the event in the Caribbean, C&W Communications will provide innovative telecommunications services and support to ensure seamless connectivity and communication throughout the tournament. From high-speed internet access to reliable mobile networks, C&W Communications will play a crucial role in keeping players, officials, fans, and stakeholders connected and engaged during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

C&W Business will also provide internet connectivity services for the tournament’s official media hub at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Barbados, the host venue for the final. This first-of-its-kind remote media hub for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will feature minimum 200Mbps download/upload speeds and can facilitate 200 travelling journalists from around the world who will be able use the hub as a central location for the tournament where they can view all tournament matches and participate in a full-range of in-stadia media activities.

Chief Executive Officer, C&W Communications Inge Smidts said: “C&W Communications has a long and proud history of keeping the Caribbean connected to the things that matter most, and this partnership underscores our dedication to supporting the love of cricket, camaraderie, and the spirit of competition – values that resonate deeply with us as an organisation, our customers and the communities we serve.

“As the official Caribbean telecommunications and ICT provider for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, we look forward to connecting millions of fans across the Caribbean and around the world to the excitement and passion of this premier sporting event.”

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Tournament Director Fawwaz Baksh said: “Cricket possesses immense power to unite people and the strategic partnership between ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and Flow allows us to do this, as we aim to develop the sport of cricket across the Caribbean and partner with Corporate Caribbean and other stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to have Flow as the exclusive Presenting Partner for the T20 World Cup’s volunteer programme, and we look forward to ensuring this collaboration helps us to deliver an out of this world tournament.”

More than 900 volunteers from across the West Indies will participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Volunteer Programme, which will serve as a cornerstone for supporting various aspects of the tournament including hospitality, logistics, and fan engagement.

As the Presenting Partner for the Volunteer Programme in the Caribbean, Flow will also play a pivotal role in ensuring volunteers are fully prepared to elevate the experience when tens of thousands of fans, media, players, and officials visit the West Indies in June.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 blasts off on 1 June with the tournament’s first match featuring USA taking on Canada at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Full match fixtures are available HERE.

Match tickets, including party-stand tickets for Caribbean fixtures, and hospitality packages are available at tickets.t20worldcup.com. Box offices across the Caribbean are now open and tickets are available for sale there. Locations and operating hours are available HERE.