26.3 C
St John's
Thursday, 08 July, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesFlow comes to the aid of “Aida”
The Big Stories

Flow comes to the aid of “Aida”

0
15

    Flow recently made a presentation to Mary-Ann White, the under 13 student athlete of the year, in recognition of her efforts to raise funds for her classmate, Aida Dupigny.

    Aida’s school friends joined forces to organise a fundraiser walk for Aida to raise money for her critical heart surgery, which must be done overseas. Mary-Ann’s contribution was outstanding in that she inspired the most students to attend the walk for this worthy cause and was rewarded by Flow with a Samsung J2 Smartphone.

    Following the successful walk in which hundreds participated, a brief presentation ceremony was held at the Liberta Primary School with both students and teachers present. 

    Flow extends its best wishes to Aida for a successful outcome with her upcoming surgery.

    Previous articleHalo welcomes local branch of Street Pastors
    Next articlePolicy changes coming for used vehicle importation ‘within 10 years’
    RELATED ARTICLES

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    20 + three =

    - Advertisment -

    Most Popular

    Load more

    EDITOR PICKS

    POPULAR POSTS

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

    Contact us: [email protected]

    FOLLOW US

    © Newsco Observer 2021