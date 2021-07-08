Flow comes to the aid of “Aida”

Flow recently made a presentation to Mary-Ann White, the under 13 student athlete of the year, in recognition of her efforts to raise funds for her classmate, Aida Dupigny.

Aida’s school friends joined forces to organise a fundraiser walk for Aida to raise money for her critical heart surgery, which must be done overseas. Mary-Ann’s contribution was outstanding in that she inspired the most students to attend the walk for this worthy cause and was rewarded by Flow with a Samsung J2 Smartphone.

Following the successful walk in which hundreds participated, a brief presentation ceremony was held at the Liberta Primary School with both students and teachers present.

Flow extends its best wishes to Aida for a successful outcome with her upcoming surgery.