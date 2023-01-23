Flight disruptions after LIAT grounds plane for safety reasons

- Advertisement -

Travellers are being advised of disruptions to LIAT’s schedule after the temporary withdrawal from service of one of the regional airline’s planes.

In a statement yesterday, the company said an incident, which occurred between the aircraft and a piece of ground equipment, compelled LIAT to ground the plane “in the interest of passenger and crew safety”.

The aircraft is currently being evaluated in accordance with the company’s safety and maintenance procedures and will be returned to service once all checks have been completed, the statement said.

The move will cause several flights to be impacted or cancelled up to Monday.

“Passengers affected by this disruption will be accommodated on alternate services or can rebook by contacting our Reservations Call Centre,” the statement said.

“Passengers are asked to monitor their e-mails and LIAT’s social media platforms for updates. LIAT sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused by these disruptions,” it added.