Flemming dominates Elite Class of Avalanche Road Race

By Neto Baptiste

Abbiel Flemming of Team Pillars Cycling, emerged overall winner and winner of the Emile Men’s category in Sunday’s Avalanche Road Race held on Friar’s Hill Road.

Flemming clocked 1:55.34 (one hour, 55 minutes and 34 seconds) to claim the 10-lap event. Emmanuel Gayral of Team Terminix was second in a time of 1:55.50, while Newell Mack of Team Pillars Cycling finished third in a time of 2:10.27.

Two other cyclists in Conroy Thomas and Telesha Choy did not finish the race.

Abbiel Flemming (center) of Team Pillars Cycling won the elite class. Emmanuel Gayral (left) of Team Terminix was second and Newell Mack of Team Pillars Cycling finished third. Tahje Browne (right) and Jahiem Telemaque, both of Wadadli Cycling Academy, were first and second in the Junior Men’s category. (Photos courtesy ABCF)

Meanwhile, Tahje Browne dominated the Junior Men’s category, clocking a time of 1:55.31 to beat his Wadadli Cycling Academy teammate Jahiem Telemaque across the finish line. Telemaque clocked 2:10.27 to finished second. Only two cyclists competed in that category.

Patrick Peters was best on show in the Masters category. Riding as an independent, Peters registered a time of 1:43.56 to finish ahead of Edward Henry (1:47.40) of the Andre Simon Cycling Club and Michelle Morselli who was third in a time of 1:48.41. Vaughn Gomes of Andre Simon Cycling Academy was fourth in a time of 1:50.21. Richard Lam did not finish the race.

Meanwhile, Marcos Ozuna of Little Rascals dominated the Sports Class, taking top honours in a time of 1:15.39, finishing ahead of teammate Joel Griffith who clocked 1:26.49 in second place.

Independent rider, Jeff Hadeed finished third with a time of 1:30.29 while Tiziano Rosignoli finished fourth in 1:32.48.