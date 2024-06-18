Flash Flood Watch and Advisory in effect for Antigua and surrounding islands

- Advertisement -

Residents across Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, and St. Kitts and Nevis need to take precautions as a flash flood watch is in effect until 2 PM today due to heavy rainfall from a tropical wave passing through the area.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has also issued a flash flood advisory for minor flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas until noon.

Meteorologist Orvin Paige stated that up to an inch of rain has already fallen in some locations over the past 12 hours, with another inch or more expected over the next 12 hours.

A flash flood watch means moderate to major flooding is possible but not imminent.

Residents in low-lying and flood-prone zones should prepare to move to higher ground if flooding rains develop or a flash flood warning is issued.

The flood advisory indicates streams, creeks and drains may overflow into streets and low areas, though property damage is expected to be minimal.

However, the meteorological service cautioned that just one foot of flowing water poses a serious risk.

Residents should monitor the latest updates and heed any warnings from local meteorological and emergency management officials.

The situation remains dangerous, with more heavy rainfall expected.