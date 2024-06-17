Flash Flood Warning issued for low-lying and flood-prone areas

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas, mainly on the western side of Antigua and Barbuda, valid until 4 pm today, Monday.

The warning indicates that moderate to major flooding is occurring or imminent in the warned areas, posing a very dangerous situation.

Residents living along streams, creeks, low-lying, and flood-prone areas are advised to take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

The Meteorological Services is urging those in low-lying or flood-prone areas to move quickly to higher ground immediately.

Attempting to cross swiftly flowing waters or waters of unknown depth by foot or vehicle is strongly discouraged, as just one foot of flowing water could be enough to sweep a car off the road.

The flooding is being caused by a westward-moving tropical wave affecting the Leeward Islands, causing periodic moderate to heavy showers.

Meteorological reports indicate that some areas have already received up to 4 inches of rainfall, with another 3 inches possible in the next 4 hours, leading to the expected moderate to major flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Motorists are cautioned to exercise extreme caution when encountering flooded roads and to make the smart choice to turn around if in doubt about the depth or flow of the water.

Residents are urged to stay tuned for warning updates as the situation develops.