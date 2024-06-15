Flash flood advisory issued for northern Antigua

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has issued a flash flood advisory for minor flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas of northern Antigua until 2 pm today.

The advisory warns that streams, creeks, and drains may overflow into streets and low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall.

Around 2 inches of rain has already fallen in some northern parts of the island over the past 3 hours, with another inch or more possible.

While property damage is expected to be minimal, residents are cautioned about the dangers of flooded roads.

Just one foot of flowing water can sweep vehicles off the road. Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution and turn around if encountering flooded areas.

The flooding is being caused by a heat-driven pocket of instability and moisture influencing the weather over northern Antigua. The Meteorological Services will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates.

Residents are urged to stay tuned to local weather broadcasts for the latest information and call the Meteorological Services hotline at 463-4638 for additional statements.