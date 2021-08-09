Flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Sir Lester

Statement from the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda

The Secretary to the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda, Mr. Konata Lee today announced the passing of Sir Lester Bryant Bird, Knight Companion of the Most Exalted Order of National Hero, KNH on Monday 9th August 2021 at 6 a.m.

The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda expresses deepest condolences to Mrs. Patricia Philip Bird, children and extended family of the late Sir Lester Bryant Bird, KNH on his untimely passing.

“Sir Lester Bryant Bird, KNH has served Antigua and Barbuda, the Caribbean Community, CARICOM and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, OECS with distinction. He has served the people of Antigua and Barbuda for over 45 years, making him the founding father of modern-day Antigua and Barbuda. We have lost one of our most precious sons.”

Cabinet has established a special committee comprising the Hon. Sir. Molwyn Joseph, Hon. Dean Jonas and the Hon. E.P. Chet Greene to organize final arrangements to honour Sir Lester Bryant Bird.

The Cabinet also announced that as a sign of respect, all flags on public buildings will be flown at half-staff from Monday 9th August 2021 and continuing, until the day of the funeral.

Further information on the final arrangements will be issued in a subsequent release.