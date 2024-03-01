Five national and several age group records set at National Swimming Championships

The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation (ABSF) is commending athletes for the high level of athleticism and dedication to the sport displayed at its eighth annual ABSF National Championships which concluded over the weekend. The Federation is also lauding the swimmers who created five new national records and three age group short course records at the event.
Seventy-three swimmers participated in the championships here in Antigua, including five swimmers from Anguilla. They came from five participating clubs: Anguilla’s Aqua Stars, Vipers Swim Club, Wadadli Aquatic Racers (WAR), Antigua Aquatic Club – Storm – and Marlins Swim Club which specialises in open water swimming.
Bianca Mitchell established a national record in the girls 18-and-over age group for the 200 meters breaststroke clocking 2:47.8. She also set an age record for the 200 meters IM at 2:29.22 while Madison MacMillan established a national record for the 200 meters backstroke, coming in at 2:28.31 in the girls 15 to 17 age group.
Tivon Benjamin set a national record in the boys 15 – 17 age group completing the 800 meters free style swim in 9:01.48. An age record was set by Anya DeGannes for the 200 meters butterfly and 100 meters free style races in the 11 to 12 age group.Ellie Shaw who recently returned home from an impressive performance at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha, Qatar, created two national records on the weekend. She clocked in 2:27.3 in the 200 meters IM and 32.58 in the 50 meters breaststroke, in the girls 15 to 17 age group. In Doha, Ellie Shaw achieved an exceptional time of 32.73 in the women’s 50 meters breaststroke, long course. She is the second Eastern Caribbean woman to better the 33 seconds barrier. Aunjelique Liddie also achieved a historic result at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha by being the first Antigua and Barbuda athlete to break the one-minute barrier in the 100 free style race. She clocked 59.78 in that long-course race to beat the previous record held by Samantha Roberts, setting a new national record.
Our overall high point awardees at the 8th Annual ABSF National Championship were:
8 and under Girl
1st Isabel Nicholas
2nd Hanna Gauducheau
8 and under Boys
1st Jalen Weste
2nd Adam Camacho
9 – 10 Girls
1st Kaylee Warner
2nd Alyssa Watkins
3rd Jordin Howell
9- 10 Boys
1st Christopher Walter
2nd Zane Williams
11 – 12 Girls
1st Anya DeGannes
2nd Keziah Joseph
3rd Alaysia Liddie
11 – 12 Boys
1st Jamie Tranter
2nd Alessandro Bazzoni
3rd Ny’riq West
13 – 14 Girls
1st Davina Barton
2nd Paradise Carlisle
13 – 14 Boys
1st Reuben Edwards
2nd Espriit Shaw
3rd Zahid Derrick
15 – 17 Girls
1st Ellie Shaw
2nd Madison MacMillan
3rd Elianna Spencer
15 – 17 Boys
1st Manav Sindhi
2nd Tivon Benjamin
3rd Naeem DeSouza
18 and over Girls
1st Bianca Mitchell
2nd Anisa Lewis
3rd Kimberlee Warner
18 and over Boys
1st Yacine Williams
2nd Zardad Jan
3rd Osayaba Browne
Medals will be distributed to swimmers who placed first, second and third in the various events by the clubs’ coaches on behalf of the Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation.
Meanwhile USA-based swimmer Alandra Dublin set a national record in the 200 meters freestyle category while participating at the 2024 MR West Metro Silver Chaps Central (short course yards). Dublin, who competed in the 15 to 17 age group category completed the 200 meters freestyle swim in 2:04.13 and also set an age record in the 200 meters breaststroke at 2:40.27.
The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation is preparing to name its squad for the CARIFTA Games to be held in the Bahamas March 28 to April 7.