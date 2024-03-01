Five national and several age group records set at National Swimming Championships

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation (ABSF) is commending athletes for the high level of athleticism and dedication to the sport displayed at its eighth annual ABSF National Championships which concluded over the weekend. The Federation is also lauding the swimmers who created five new national records and three age group short course records at the event.

Seventy-three swimmers participated in the championships here in Antigua, including five swimmers from Anguilla. They came from five participating clubs: Anguilla’s Aqua Stars, Vipers Swim Club, Wadadli Aquatic Racers (WAR), Antigua Aquatic Club – Storm – and Marlins Swim Club which specialises in open water swimming.

Bianca Mitchell established a national record in the girls 18-and-over age group for the 200 meters breaststroke clocking 2:47.8. She also set an age record for the 200 meters IM at 2:29.22 while Madison MacMillan established a national record for the 200 meters backstroke, coming in at 2:28.31 in the girls 15 to 17 age group.

Aunjelique Liddie Alandra Dublin Ellie Shaw

Tivon Benjamin set a national record in the boys 15 – 17 age group completing the 800 meters free style swim in 9:01.48. An age record was set by Anya DeGannes for the 200 meters butterfly and 100 meters free style races in the 11 to 12 age group.Ellie Shaw who recently returned home from an impressive performance at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha, Qatar, created two national records on the weekend. She clocked in 2:27.3 in the 200 meters IM and 32.58 in the 50 meters breaststroke, in the girls 15 to 17 age group. In Doha, Ellie Shaw achieved an exceptional time of 32.73 in the women’s 50 meters breaststroke, long course. She is the second Eastern Caribbean woman to better the 33 seconds barrier. Aunjelique Liddie also achieved a historic result at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha by being the first Antigua and Barbuda athlete to break the one-minute barrier in the 100 free style race. She clocked 59.78 in that long-course race to beat the previous record held by Samantha Roberts, setting a new national record.

Our overall high point awardees at the 8th Annual ABSF National Championship were:

8 and under Girl

1st Isabel Nicholas

2nd Hanna Gauducheau

8 and under Boys

1st Jalen Weste

2nd Adam Camacho

9 – 10 Girls

1st Kaylee Warner

2nd Alyssa Watkins

3rd Jordin Howell

9- 10 Boys

1st Christopher Walter

2nd Zane Williams

11 – 12 Girls

1st Anya DeGannes

2nd Keziah Joseph

3rd Alaysia Liddie

11 – 12 Boys

1st Jamie Tranter

2nd Alessandro Bazzoni

3rd Ny’riq West

13 – 14 Girls

1st Davina Barton

2nd Paradise Carlisle

13 – 14 Boys

1st Reuben Edwards

2nd Espriit Shaw

3rd Zahid Derrick

15 – 17 Girls

1st Ellie Shaw

2nd Madison MacMillan

3rd Elianna Spencer

15 – 17 Boys

1st Manav Sindhi

2nd Tivon Benjamin

3rd Naeem DeSouza

18 and over Girls

1st Bianca Mitchell

2nd Anisa Lewis

3rd Kimberlee Warner

18 and over Boys

1st Yacine Williams

2nd Zardad Jan

3rd Osayaba Browne

Medals will be distributed to swimmers who placed first, second and third in the various events by the clubs’ coaches on behalf of the Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation.

Marlins Swim Club Vipers Swim Club WAR Swim Club Anguilla Aqua Stars

Meanwhile USA-based swimmer Alandra Dublin set a national record in the 200 meters freestyle category while participating at the 2024 MR West Metro Silver Chaps Central (short course yards). Dublin, who competed in the 15 to 17 age group category completed the 200 meters freestyle swim in 2:04.13 and also set an age record in the 200 meters breaststroke at 2:40.27.

The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation is preparing to name its squad for the CARIFTA Games to be held in the Bahamas March 28 to April 7.