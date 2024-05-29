Five Islands secure automatic promotion as Potters solidifies First Division title with huge win

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Five Islands FC will play in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division next season, joining winners Potters Tigers in the top flight after finishing second with 44 points from 20 matches.

Their latest triumph came on Monday after Bolans forfeited their match at the ABFA’s Technical Center, handing Five Islands three points and three goals.

In addition, news broke that both Five Islands and Jennings United FC were successful in their appeal of a recent suspension for their alleged involvement in a brawl in early April. The decision means that neither team would lose points for the three-match suspensions they had received by the disciplinary committee.

Potters Tigers were crowned champions of the First Division.

Meanwhile, Potters Tigers solidified their position as champions of the First Division with a convincing 14-0 trouncing of Fort Road also at the FA’s Technical Center. The win lifts Tigers to 52 points at the top of the standings after their quota of 20 matches.

National striker, Keon Greene, led the charge for Tigers with a four-goal blitz, netting in minutes 16, 17, 39 and 49. Xavon Browne had a hattrick, hitting the back of the net in minutes 6, 32 and 33. There was a double-conversion from Delon Moore who scored in minutes 63 and 76 while Jay-Zeba Foster James (38), Romar Perry (60), Javorn Benjamin (71), Shakeel Henry (74) and Steven Medard (88) all scored once in the huge victory.

The ABFA’s Playoffs, with all league matches completed, are set to kick off this weekend at the body’s Technical Center on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway. Sweetes FC (Premier Division) will face Attacking Saints and Police FC who finished third and fourth respectively in the Premier vs. First Division Playoffs.

Bethesda’s O’Shale Simon was the golden boot winner in the Second Division with 31 strikes while Potters’ Keon Greene won both the golden boot award with 21 strikes and the MVP title in the First Division.