Five Islands remain atop First Division standings with confident win over Young Lions

By Neto Baptiste

Five Islands FC remained at the top of the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division with a confident 6-0 thrashing of Young Lions when they met at the FA’s technical centre on Tuesday.

The former Premier Division champions had double strikes from Jamal Joseph and Elijah Whyte with Joseph netting in minutes 8 and 33, while Whyte scored in minutes 17 and 60. There was a single strike from Jaheim Jeremy in minute 11 while Young Lions’ Alex Burton scored an own-goal in the second minute.

Five Islands moves to 10 points after four showings while Lions remains at the bottom of the standings without a point after three outings.

Meanwhile, Attacking Saints maintained their unbeaten run with a 3-1 victory over Bolans FC in Jennings. Malone Joseph recorded a brace for the victors with goals in minutes 19 and 66, while Kenijah Challenger scored the other goal in minute 86. Alex Joseph scored the only goal for Bolans when he struck in minute 41.

The win moves Saints to seven points from three matches with two wins and a draw, while Bolans are yet to get off the mark after three matches also.

Former top fight champions, Lion Hill FC and Liberta Blackhawks clashed at Golden Grove with Lion Hill coming away one-nil winners. Juan Melenciano scored the only goal of the match when he struck from the penalty spot in the 77th minute.

Lion Hill moves to seven points from four matches and third on the standings while Blackhawks are eighth with three points from three showings.