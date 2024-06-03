Five Islands man’s jeep torched in suspected arson

- Advertisement -

A local resident was left counting the hefty costs after his vehicle was deliberately set ablaze in a shocking act of vandalism on Friday afternoon.

Belgrove Gregory, a resident of Five Islands, reported that his Wrangler Jeep, valued at approximately EC$100,000, was found engulfed in flames around 1 pm on Friday.

Responding officers from the Grays Farm Police Station discovered that the vehicle’s rear door window had been smashed, suggesting that the perpetrators gained access to the interior before setting the back seat on fire.

Gregory promptly reported the incident to the authorities, who have launched an investigation into the matter.

Police conducted interviews with potential witnesses, but no useful information has been obtained thus far.

The cause of the fire is being treated as a suspected case of malicious damage, and authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could aid in identifying the culprit or culprits behind this brazen act of destruction.