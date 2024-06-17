Five Islands crowned Champions in Primary School Football League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The Five Islands Primary School are the 2024 Champions of the Primary School Football League after defeating the T N Kirnon Primary School on Friday at the Rising Sun Grounds by three goals to one.

Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party Candidate for St John’s Rural West, Michael Joseph, was present to see the school team, which is a part of his constituency, win the title.

He stated that the team had a tough tournament but they persevered for four years to reach this moment of triumph.

He went on to say that, “This achievement is a testament to the power of support and belief in our youth. I am incredibly proud of all of you and even more honoured to have supported your journey over the last four years and to witness the results. Here’s to many more years of continued support and success.”