Five Islands and Parham extend losing streak in Premier Division

By Neto Baptiste

The dismal run for former champions Five Islands and Parham continued in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Premier Division on Monday when the competition resumed at the body’s technical centre following a break to observe the Christmas holiday.

Ridel Stanislaus put the icing on the cake for Grenades with a close range effort in the 83rd minute (ABFA photo)

Both yet to win a match after five rounds of matches, Five Islands went under to Ottos Rangers 3-1 in the night’s opening fixture while Parham were beaten 3-0 by Grenades in the feature contest.

Rangers had goals from Terry Roberts in the 10th minute, Kylano Isaac in the 55th minute and Junior Benjamin in minute 65 as they rallied to their third win of the season. Ronald Aranda Thousand scored the lone goal for Five Islands in the 57th minute.

Meanwhile, Rakeem Henry opened the scoring for Grenades on minute 17 against Parham before Tev Lawrence made it 2-0 in the 41st minute to take his team into the interval with a 2-0 advantage. Ridel Stanislaus put the icing on the cake for Grenades with a close range effort in the 83rd minute.