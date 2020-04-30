Five healthcare workers among Jamaica’s 396 positive cases

Dunstan Bryan ... all five healthworkers are employed to hospitals and health facilities.

By Jamaica Gleaner

The Health Ministry is reporting that five healthcare workers are among the 396 confirmed coronavirus cases in Jamaica.

At a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Permanent Secretary in the Health Ministry Dunstan Bryan reported that all five are employed to hospitals and health facilities.

Seven employees of the Ministry of Health and Wellness have also tested positive.

In the meantime, Bryan said more than 300 samples have been taken from Health Ministry workers and the results are now being made available.

“I am hoping to have those numbers available by tomorrow so that we would be able to have an exact number of the persons in the Ministry of Health and Wellness that have been impacted,” he said.

According to Bryan, of the seven ministry staff tested positive, three are in hospital and are improving while the others are in isolation and are doing well.