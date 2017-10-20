Five Brothers in Police Custody for Illegal Drugs, Firearm & Ammunition

Five brothers from Potters are currently in police custody assisting the police with their investigations, after illegal drugs, firearm and ammunition were found at their home.

In the early hours of Friday morning, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department and the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), swooped down on the home of a Potters family occupied by 29yr-old Vandross Daawuud and his younger siblings; 25yr-old Jelani Daawuud, 23yr-old Akeem Daawuud, 22yr-old Amir Daawuud and 19yr-old Keeshun Daawuud, and found one Cobra .380 pistol along with seven matching rounds of ammunition, 214 grams of Cannabis, five ecstasy tablets, an undisclosed sum of money among other items. The men were taken into custody and the items were seized and taken to the police station. They are expected to be charged in connection with the offences.

 

Vandross Daawuud

Jelani Daawuud

Keeshun Daawuud

Amir Daawuud

Akeem Daawuud
