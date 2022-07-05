Five Antiguans named in Leeward Islands Under-19 squad for CWI T20 Championships

- Advertisement -

Five Antigua and Barbuda women cricketers have been named in a 14-member Leeward Islands squad and another two as reserves for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-19 Women’s T20 Championships in Trinidad from July 5-14.

Kimberly Anthony has been named vice-captain and is joined by Johanna Humphreys, Ruchira Daley, Sheanna Wallace and Courtney Browne. Included in the reserves are Alana Welcome and Summer Lake.

The other members of the team are Latchmi Cyril (Captain), Shelliqua Carmichael, Berniecia Huggins, Jahzara Claxton, Trishanie Warner, Sarah Ghandeo, J’Cazennique Hodge, Carlisa Pluck, Gabrielle Harrylall and Sanna Reifer (reserve).

The team is being coached by Percy Daniel who is assisted by Saneldo Willett. The manager is Sharlene Martin.

The Leeward Islands were scheduled to face hosts Trinidad & Tobago at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday afternoon.