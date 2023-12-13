Fisherman reports assault against him and 3-year-old daughter during break-in

- Advertisement -

Lester Michael, a local fisherman. and his family are seeking justice following a violent attack on their home last Wednesday.

The fisherman claims that a group of nine men assaulted his family, causing injuries to himself and his three-year-old daughter Lydia, and also resulting in damage to their property.

His three-year-old daughter was reportedly hit in the chest with an iron object identified as a truck oil filter during the attack, leading to a diagnosis of blunt trauma to the chest by a medical doctor.

He also sustained injuries, including chest pain diagnosed as costochondritis and blunt trauma to the chest.

Michael, who was not home during the attack but arrived later with his daughter and four-year-old son, observed the men whom he claims he recognised, ransacking his home.

Fortunately, his pregnant wife had just stepped out prior to their invasion.

In an attempt to ward off the attackers, Michael discharged a flare gun and used his fishing radio to call the coast guard, who then contacted the police.

However, he said that the police arrived 45 minutes later, during which time the men continued to destroy his property.

He asserted that the attackers accused him of knowing the whereabouts of something they had hidden on the seaside, a claim he denies.

Despite seeking justice, Michael expressed frustration with the police response, alleging that the reporting officer did not take his statement at the St John’s Police Station.

Additionally, he said that the financial strain resulting from his inability to work has left him without the means to afford the necessary medication for himself and his daughter.

Investigations into this incident are ongoing.