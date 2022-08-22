First witnesses take the stand in trial against prison officer accused of smuggling drugs into prison

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The trial against a prison officer who allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into Her Majesty’s Prison has finally begun.

In June 2021, Howard Segree of Bolans was charged with conveying articles into the prison, possessing 42.3 grams of cannabis, and possessing the drugs with intent to transfer.

The prison warden of five years was reportedly caught with the drugs, worth $423, plus tobacco and wrapping paper in a Contigo cup while entering his workplace on June 1 last year.

The trial has since been delayed for varying reasons.

But yesterday the court heard from three of four witnesses, all of whom are law enforcement officials.

The first witness, a principal officer at the prison, said that he saw the uniformed Segree in his office with a Contigo flask in hand and two police officers walked in shortly after and asked to search him.

The prison officer with 24 years of service said nothing was found on the defendant’s person but when they searched his cup they found a transparent bag with a plant-like substance, tobacco and two packs of Raw rolling paper.

He testified to hearing Segree tell the officers when asked that he was trying to help someone out.

He went on to say that the defendant said to him, “I know you are disappointed in me. I’m sorry.”

One of the first questions defence attorney Wendel Robinson asked the witness was whether the drugs were conveyed to anyone, and he replied no.

Robinson also questioned the witness as to why his statement in court had more information than what he told the police.

He asked the witness why his statement made no mention of the defendant apologising and the witness said “it might have just slipped my mind”.

The lawyer suggested that the officer was making it up.

Robinson then asked the principal prison officer who gave police officers permission to search prison officers, and he indicated that the prison superintendent did but he has never seen anything in writing.

The next witness, a corporal of police, gave an almost identical testimony.

And again Robinson asked the witness if he saw Segree convey or attempt to convey the items.

Upon hearing no, the lawyer attempted to have the conveying charge dropped but Magistrate Conliffe Clarke said the law also speaks to intent.

The trial continued late into the afternoon with the investigating officer.

Robinson asked the witness about the police statements given to him by the other witnesses.

He revealed that the officers dictated while he typed everything they said.

Robinson suggested that that was not the appropriate way to take their statements and insinuated that the investigator ensured that the statements were similar.

The officer denied the claim.

Day one of the trial concluded with one more witness left to go.

That witness will take the stand on September 2.