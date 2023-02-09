First Test between West Indies and Zimbabwe ends in tame draw

Despite an aggressive push to bowl out hosts Zimbabwe on the final day of their first Test, West Indies had to settle for a draw in Bulawayo on Wednesday after the home team closed day five on 134-6 in pursuit of 271 for victory.

Spinner Gudakesh Motie led the effort with four wickets for 50 runs in 24 overs, and Roston Chase picked up two for nine in 12 overs, but it was not enough to crumble the Zimbabwean batting line-up in a match where both teams had confident showings with the bat.

Chamunorwa Chibhabha top-scored with 31 off 60 deliveries while Innocent Kaia and Tafadzwa Tsiga both made 24 runs.

Earlier, Raymon Reifer and Jermaine Blackwood each scored 50s as the West Indies declared their second innings on 203-5 on Wednesday’s final day.

It was a day when Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite who scored tons in the West Indies’s first innings of 447-6 declared, created another record of being the first opening pair to bat on all five days of a Test match.

Resuming from their overnight score of 21-0 with the West Indies captain on 11 and Chanderpaul on 10. The pair would add another 11 runs before Brad Evans broke the partnership when he bowled Chanderpaul for 15.

Brathwaite was trapped lbw by Wellington Masakadza for 25 which brought Reifer and Blackwood together. They mounted a stand of 107 that was broken when Masakadza picked up his second wicket when he dismissed Reifer caught and bowled for 58.

He picked up his fourth wicket of the match when he had Blackwood caught behind for 57 to end with figures of 3-71.

Evans picked up his second wicket when he had Roston Chase caught behind for 14 after which Kyle Mayers and Joshua Da Silva added another 23 runs before the declaration came.

Scores: West Indies 447-6 (dec) and 203-5 (dec) vs Zimbabwe 379-9 (dec) and 134-6.