First ’starter home’ complete

The Minister of Housing, Lands and Urban Renewal Maria Browne reported to Cabinet that the first starter home is just about completed.

Four other starter homes are also under construction.

They cost $125,000 and National Housing will commence building others almost immediately at several sites across the country.

The plan is to mix both the starter homes with other homes to be built by National Housing so that there will be opportunities for upward mobility.

The mortgage payments are to be restricted to $800 – $1000 per month, well within the rental payments currently being made by tenants who will now become homeowners.