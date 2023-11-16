First Silver Airways flight to touch down today, Tourism officials hoping for greater connection to Latin America

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

The introduction of Silver Airways to Antigua and Barbuda will serve as the gateway for the country into Latin America.

That is according to Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America, Charmaine Spencer, who spoke on the Observer AM show yesterday.

From November 16, Silver Airways will be offering flights directly from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Antigua with low travel rates announced by the airline.

In conjunction with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA), the launch campaign includes 10 percent ticket discounts with tickets starting at just US$99 one way.

“We are trying to really build relations with Latin America—again, Puerto Rico is a gateway for that, and we have the Dominican Republic for that as well and we get a lot of traffic from these destinations.

“So, we are tapping in slowly into Latin America and that is a great feat because it is a bit of a challenge—obviously it is a really big market and a new market,” Spencer explained.

She explained that it has not been easy to rebuild the connection with various airlines following the pandemic, stating that Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez has been at the forefront of rebuilding the country’s air connectivity.

Meanwhile, the San Juan route will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, complementing another newly launched route to La Romana, Dominican Republic.

Yesterday, the ABTA met with key stakeholders in Puerto Rico amid efforts to encourage closer collaboration between the islands.

Silver Airways, an affiliate of private equity investment firm Versa Capital, is a leading regional US airline operating flights between gateways in Florida, the southeastern American states and the Bahamas, and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale.

In 2018, Silver Airways completed the acquisition of Seaborne Airlines, a Puerto Rico-based air carrier that served destinations throughout Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and other countries in the Caribbean.

Spencer said the ABTA is hoping for a lasting relationship with the new airline.

“We are here to rekindle some magic with Puerto Rico, letting them know that Antigua and Barbuda [is] still there, we still have a great offering and trying to encourage them to get their clients to come and visit the destination,” she added.

Today, there will a ribbon cutting ceremony in Puerto Rico to mark the moment when the first flight touches down in Antigua around 6.35pm.