First of two fire tenders arrives on island￼

The first of two fire trucks purchased to improve the operations of the Fire Department arrived on island this week, while the other is due to arrive within the next two weeks, a release from the Attorney General’s Office said yesterday.

Fire Chief Elvis Weaver said the new Freightliner Fire Pumper Truck will be stationed at St John’s Fire Station, adding that with the recent addition all fire stations including All Saints will have operating fire tenders on location ready to address an emergency.

The Fire Chief also noted that the government has secured three additional fire tenders from the UK which are scheduled to arrive within the next month.