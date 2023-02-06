First male athlete qualifies for Carifta Games

- Advertisement -

Craig Pendagrass, the 2022 Carifta Games Bronze medalist in the 400m Hurdles Under 20 Boys, has become Antigua and Barbuda’s first male qualifier for the 2023 Carifta Games in The Bahamas.

Pendagrass is based in Jamaica and attends Calabar High School.

Competing over the weekend, Pendagrass booked his flight to The Bahamas by finishing 4th in heat 1 of the boys 400m hurdles class 1 in a time of 54.11sec, that time was under Antigua and Barbuda’s Carifta Games standard of 54.30sec.

He now joins LaNica Locker (200m u20 female) and Naomi McDonald (shot put u17 female) who are the previous qualifiers.