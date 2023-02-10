First arguments in election petition against Kelvin Simon’s nomination heard yesterday as case continues today

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The election petition against Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon heard first arguments yesterday in the High Court on whether Simon will be allowed to sit as a Member of Parliament for the St Mary’s South constituency.

The matter was adjourned until 9am this morning when lawyers on both sides will present an agreed timetable on matters including evidence submissions.

Attorney-at-law Hugh Marshall Jr, representing the petitioner, Casworth Aaron, on behalf of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP), filed three motions to be considered: an injunction preventing Simon from taking the oath of office, a subpoena of a member of the Public Service Commission to give evidence, and an order to the court to consider whether Simon’s nomination and subsequent election were invalid under the constitution.

Lawyers representing Simon firstly sought to argue that the petitioner did not satisfy Section 47 of the Representation of the People Act which dictates the security payment procedure needed for an election petition. This was dismissed by the judge presiding over the matter, Dia Forrester.

The court then heard arguments from both sides as to whether the court should grant an injunction to prevent Simon from sitting as a member of the House.

Lawyers for the petitioner argued that the Civil Service Act and its respective regulations outline the process for civil servants to resign, which they claim Simon failed to do thus making his resignation submitted to the Public Service Commission eight days after being nominated, null.

Marshall also argued that the constitution and Representation of the People Act state that a public servant cannot sit as a Member of Parliament and that the court will not be intervening in Parliamentary procedures as Parliament has yet to have its sitting.

Marshall, therefore, called on the judge to prevent Simon from taking the oath of office until this case has been fully heard.

However, lawyers for Simon rebutted that the Parliament will be meeting on February 17—a week later—and any decision by the court to grant an injunction would be creating a restriction on the Parliament to have all its elected members take the oath of office.

One of the arguments made by Kendrickson “Kenny” Kentish, the lead lawyer for Simon, was that the court could not make a final judgement on the matter within a short period of time as any judgement would have to go through a trial and therefore further interfere with the business of Parliament.

Kentish said it was in the interest of the constituents of St Mary’s South that Simon be allowed to sit as a Parliamentarian, and paraphrasing his argument, ‘what would happen to the St Mary’s South people, who came out in a high turnout, voted for someone to represent them, and now would not have a voice in Parliament?’

The judge granted the subpoena motion for the petitioners, but reserved judgement on the other motions until a later date.

The petition against Simon stems from him still being a civil servant—a professional guidance counsellor in the Ministry of Education—when he was officially nominated on December 28.

The United Progressive Party’s (UPP) Simon won at the January 18 polls against incumbent, the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party’s (ABLP) Samantha Marshall, by 199 votes.

With the balance of power between the governing and opposition parties in Parliament the slimmest ever seen in Antiguan and Barbudan history, the decision of the court as it relates to the seat of St Mary’s South could be critical.