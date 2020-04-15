Firefighters injured as truck topples

Two firefighters were injured after the firetruck they were travelling in overturned in Cedar Valley this afternoon.

Reports are that the firefighters were removed from the vehicle and transported to hospital by law enforcement officers. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Fire Chief Elvis Weaver said yesterday he was awaiting a report with further details.

The chief himself has long complained about not having enough fire trucks to service the island and it is unclear how soon the toppled water tanker will be back in operation.

The truck, belonging to St John’s fire station, had to be lifted from the side of the road by a crane.

Meanwhile, residents chided police officers who appeared in a video on the scene of the accident.

Several officers were seen without face masks which have been deemed mandatory in the Covid-19 fight.