Firearm convict to be deported

A man convicted of firearm charges earlier this year is to be deported to Jamaica.

Jason McLeod pleaded guilty in February to possessing a gun and ammunition found during a search at a Swetes home. He was convicted to a year in prison for having a revolver and three months for the ammunition, with the sentences to run concurrently.

McLeod appeared again before All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday for a removal hearing during which the order to deport him from the country was granted.

The defendant protested his deportation based on what he said were strong ties to Antigua. His girlfriend told the court the pair planned to marry and McLeod’s mother is also said to be currently residing in Gray’s Farm.

McLeod is scheduled to leave Antigua on Sunday and has been remanded to the Police Headquarters in the meantime.