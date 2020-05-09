Fire victim remembered as a sharp dresser and a huge Windies fan

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Relatives of the elderly man killed in a fire in Sea View Farm last month are remembering him as a hard-working gentleman with a deep love for his family and close friends.

Seventy-four-year-old Hilton Floyd perished in the April 29 blaze that tore through the wooden home he shared with his family.

Efforts to save the septuagenarian, who was in a wheelchair due to being an amputee, were unsuccessful.

His sister, Clair Floyd, described him as a strict and quiet person who disliked gossip.

When growing up, “if we go out on the street and hear anything we could not come home and repeat it,” she explained.

She added that her brother loved to spend time at home and ventured out only to get fresh air. While the pain has been difficult to bear, she said family members were doing their best to cope with their loss.

Hilton was a well-known contractor who played an instrumental role in the construction of the jetty at Heritage Quay. He was also an avid cricket fan who would never miss a game at Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG) and was part of the original ‘Double Decker’ group that would gather to watch the West Indies team play.

Other relatives remembered Floyd as a sharp dresser who was often in a suit, regardless of the occasion. Floyd had two children, one of whom outlives him.

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Elvis Weaver told Observer investigations remain underway into the cause of the fire.