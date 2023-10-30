Fire Phoenix Foundation join forces with Wallings Nature Reserve Inc to equip primary school students with Eco Tour Study Guide

- Advertisement -

The Fire Phoenix Foundation and Wallings Nature Reserve Inc recently coollaborated to present Grades 5 and 6 students at Greenbay Primary School with a copy of the engaging and educational Eco Tour: Study Guide with Puzzles and Activities.

Greenbay Primary was first of the 27 public primary schools across Antigua and Barbuda school to receive the resource guide, a release said.

“The Fire Phoenix Foundation, known for its commitment to fostering positive youth development, recognises the importance of environmental education in shaping the next generation of environmentally conscious citizens. With its focus firmly set on empowering young minds, the foundation has undertaken this initiative to equip students at Greenbay Primary School with the tools they need to become champions for the environment,” the release added..

Michael Joseph, the co-founder of the Fire Phoenix Foundation, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating: “We believe that education is the key to building a sustainable future. By partnering with Wallings Nature Reserve Inc. and providing the Eco Tour study guide to these young students, we aim to spark their curiosity, encourage their love for nature, and instill in them a deep sense of responsibility towards our planet.”

The Eco Tour study guide, written by environmentalist and Ambassador Refica Attwood — the Founder and Executive Director of Wallings Nature Reserve Inc — promises to captivate young readers with its engaging content and interactive activities.

The guide takes children on a journey through the wonders of nature, encouraging them to explore the natural world and fostering a love for the environment. With its puzzles and activities, the study guide not only educates but also makes learning fun, ensuring that children remain engaged and motivated.

Wallings Nature Reserve Inc, a local conservation company renowned for its efforts in preserving natural habitats and promoting environmental awareness and sustainability, is thrilled to partner with the Fire Phoenix Foundation on this initiative.

The reserve’s director, Attwood, shares that “we are delighted to collaborate with the Fire Phoenix Foundation and Greenbay Primary School to promote environmental education. By providing students with the Eco Tour study guide, we hope to inspire a generation of young conservationists who will actively contribute to protecting our planet”.

The initiative, which is spearheaded by the Wallings Nature Reserve Inc team, aims to distribute as many copies of the Eco Tour study guide as possible to all students in Grades 5 and 6 in the 27 government primary schools in the country, while the Fire Phoenix Foundation — in collaboration with Wallings Nature Reserve Inc — plans to organise interactive workshops and field trips to further enhance the students’ understanding of the environment and its conservation.

“By equipping these young learners with the necessary knowledge and resources, Joseph and the Fire Phoenix Foundation are taking a significant step towards nurturing a generation that is not only aware of environmental challenges but also equipped to tackle them head-on,” the release added.

“The partnership between the Fire Phoenix Foundation and Wallings Nature Reserve Inc serves as a shining example of the potential positive impact that collaboration between philanthropic organizations and local initiatives can have on youth development.”

Quoted from the book, in Attwood’s own words: “Nature and people can coexist as one, no party should suffer any loss”.

Fire Phoenix Foundation and Wallings Nature Reserve Inc have started engaging the next generation, one book at a time.