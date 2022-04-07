Fire hydrants spruced up by Duke of Edinburgh award scheme members￼

Twelve members of the Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) award scheme participated in the clean-up and repainting of six fire hydrants located between Cedar Grove and Hodges Bay in late March.

The team, consisting of students aged 13 to 16, was organised by Winston Drew and supervised by Fire Officer Drew, a release said.

The head of the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, Ms Adams, was also on hand to make sure the event was safely executed.

During the exercise, the group trimmed the weeds and branches around the fire hydrants before wire brushing and scraping off the rust. They then applied a metal primer and two coats of bright, ‘fire engine red’ paint.

Fire Officer Drew was very complimentary of their efforts, as the exercise resulted in the hydrants being more aesthetically pleasing and much easier to identify.

A number of motorists also took the time to applaud and thank the children for a job well done.

Earlier this year, another DofE group had undertaken to clean and repair five hydrants in the Hodges Bay area, and the intention is to tackle a number of hydrants in St John’s next month.

The paint used in the exercise was jointly sponsored by Sherwin Williams Paints and the Jumby Bay Fund which also provided refreshments.

“The DofE award scheme is exceptionally well managed in Antigua by Ms Adams,” the release said.

“The award encompasses three levels – Gold Silver and Bronze. Students must take part in an organised sport or physical activity — this year has been swimming and sailing – and they also undertake a number of community projects such as the tree planting they have been doing at Wallings Dam and this fire hydrant painting and, finally, they take part in an overnight hike organised by Mr Drew to demonstrate their independence and initiative.”

The students who join these activities usually build lasting friendships, and the added benefit is a commendable addition to their resumes, the communique concluded.