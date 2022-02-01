Fire-hit Sea View Farm couple gets all-expenses paid wedding

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

It may be happening much later than initially planned, however the Sea View Farm couple who lost everything when a fire destroyed their home last November will soon get the opportunity to walk down the aisle.

Nadira Singh and fiancé Leendert Woodruff will tie the knot on February 14 as part of the annual Valentine’s Day wedding programme spearheaded by the state-run media company Antigua Broadcasting Services (ABS) in partnership with a number of local sponsors.

The couple had been planning their nuptials, originally set for November 27, when the November 3 fire occurred sending their lives into a tailspin. The blaze destroyed the home they shared with their teenage daughter, plus all their possessions including Singh’s wedding dress, along with an unfinished structure and a small shop in the same yard.

The exact cause of the blaze is still said to be undetermined.

Two months later Singh said her family is grateful for the love and support they have received as they continue to put their lives back together.

She told Observer yesterday that while they have been able to reconstruct temporary housing, she still ventures out into the yard at the spot where the fire broke out to look back and reflect.

“I have always heard stories of people losing their homes and now that I am in the same spot, I know exactly how it feels to be in that position.

“I know the hurt, the joy, and everything else,” Singh said.

As it relates to the upcoming ceremony, which will be broadcast live on state media, the bride-to-be said they are eternally grateful to everyone who has helped them in the last few weeks.

“We are happy; the mere fact that people are looking out for us, we are grateful,” she added.

The couple has been together for over 20 years.