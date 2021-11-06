25.8 C
St John's
Saturday, 06 November, 2021
Fire-hit family express heartfelt gratitude to public
The Big Stories

Fire-hit family express heartfelt gratitude to public

Wednesday’s blaze razed the family’s home to the ground (Photo by Observer’s Makeida Antonio)

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

The Seaview Farm family who lost their home and all their personal belongings in a fire this week are expressing gratitude to the public for the love and support they have received since the tragic incident.

The blaze was a double blow for the couple who were planning to get married in a few weeks as it also destroyed the wedding dress and other items of sentimental value.

Nadira Singh said the family are still trying to come to grips with what has happened and are working to pick up the pieces of their lives.

Their home was completely destroyed by the fire which started at around 1.45pm on the afternoon of November 3. The inferno also spread to the family’s adjacent shop and another property which was under construction by their daughter.

In addition to losing furniture and other personal belongings, the couple lost items they had been accumulating for the wedding ceremony.

They told Observer they are currently staying with relatives who have welcomed them with open arms.

“We are really grateful for all the love and support from the people who have called us, donated clothing and everything because we lost everything. The only thing we were left with was the clothes on our backs,” Singh explained.

She said the family is still in need of basic necessities and any assistance received would be greatly appreciated.

Fire Chief Elvis Weaver said fire officers are still conducting an investigation which remains in its infancy stage.

Anyone wishing to help the family can do so by contacting Nadira Singh and Lindert Woodroof on 714-7822 or 720-5898.

