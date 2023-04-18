Fire destroys Gray’s Farm home

- Advertisement -

A family lost their home in Gray’s Farm to a blaze on Sunday afternoon.

The house in Baker Street was owned and occupied by Darren Baptiste and her daughter Aniha Hunt. The pair had left home just 15 minutes earlier when a neighbour called to tell them the property was ablaze, fire officials told Observer.

St John’s Fire Station was summoned to the scene at around 5.40pm, Fire Department spokesman Inspector Lester Bagot said.

Upon arrival of the fire tenders, the wood and galvanised house was already engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed, he explained.

“The house and all of its contents to include important documents and household appliances were completely destroyed by the fire,” Inspector Bagot added.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.