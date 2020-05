Labour Day turned tragic for one Cassada Gardens family who lost their home to a devastating fire this afternoon.

A man, wife, their son and two grandchildren were living in the three-bedroom wooden property off Holly Road.

Firefighters from St John’s Fire Station responded to a call shortly before 4pm today.

Fire Chief Elvis Weaver said the house and its contents were totally destroyed. He added that the 25x40ft property was insured.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known. No one was injured.