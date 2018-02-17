Fire destroys a portion PMS

Fire gutted the administrative building of Princess Margaret School around 7 a.m. today, destroying thousands of dollars in office equipment, sports uniforms, trophies and awards and students’ records.

The principal, Colin Green, said the groundsman reported the fire to him and by the time he arrived, the firemen had already doused the flames, but almost everything in the building was already burned.

The education minister, Michael Browne, who was on the scene this morning, told OBSERVER media that he has already called in the architects to prepare a plan for the construction of a new building.

Three staff, including the principal occupied the building which was also used to store items for the school.

Browne said he hopes to have the plan by Tuesday to submit it to Cabinet on Wednesday.