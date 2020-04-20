Fire consumes buildings on St. George’s Street

By Machela Osagboro

In an unfortunate disruption to the quiet Sunday evening, a fire erupted at the corner of St. Georges Street and Wappings Lane and consuming the homes and small businesses of residents in the Point. One of the buildings belonged to well-known historian, Paddy ‘the Griot’ Simon.

Eyewitnesses report that the fire started around 4:45 last evening.

Another eyewitness named, Nicole, who lives in the vicinity of the incident, told Observer that while the fire started suddenly and took everyone by surprise, residents reacted quickly by calling the fire department to stop its spread.

“We are seeing big flames coming from the house where Paddy had his workshop on St. George’s Street and it destroyed one house from the eastern part going on to another.”

Nicole said that the firefighters worked rapidly to get the fire under control.

Scores of Spanish residents could be seen in a video on Facebook, converging on St. Johns Street taking videos and photos of the horrifying scene.

Most of the men, women and children seen trying to get a glimpse of the event were not wearing any masks, and they were congregating close to each other.

The firefighters could also be seen dispersing the crowd and ordering resident to return to their homes.

“There are persons that came out, but some were asked to go back because of what is actually happening and it is actually within curfew hours,” said the eyewitness.

Another eyewitness who is a Spanish resident reported that the firefighters arrived swiftly on the scene to put out the blaze, however, it took about 50 minutes to get it under control.

Fire Chief, Inspector Elvis Weaver, confirmed that three buildings were consumed by the flames, and firemen tried to put out the fire that caught the galvanized materials on the scene.

More information surrounding this fire will be provided at a later date.