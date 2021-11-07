29.7 C
The Big Stories

Fire Chief reports less bush fires this year

The charred landscape of Signal Hill. (Photo courtesy Wallings Nature Reserve)

Fire Chief Elvis Weaver is noting that the country has not experienced as many bush fires in 2021 as has been seen in previous years. 

Assistant Commissioner Weaver believes restrictions due to the pandemic may have had a role to play in the decline, further pointing to the possibility that these fires could have been deliberately set in the past.

The Fire Chief also noted that there has not been a major increase in rainfall over this period.

The Fire Department is expected to give their stats for the year in December.

