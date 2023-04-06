Fire affects three businesses in Joseph Lane

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

A Chinese supermarket on Joseph Lane, St John’s, suffered extensive damage in a large blaze on Tuesday night that also affected two neighbouring businesses.

Fire Brigade spokesman Inspector Lester Bagot said St John’s Fire Station received a phone call at around 11.50pm Tuesday, alerting officers to the fire.

“An immediate response was made and, upon arrival at the scene, the crew met smoke emitting from the roof of the Rojenco Plaza immediately above the Xia Tong Home Supplies supermarket.

“The crew used the jaws of life and other forcible entry equipment to gain entry to the well fortified building and commence the firefighting operation,” he told Observer yesterday.

Two other businesses in the same plaza were also affected. The Maria Valdez Internet Cafe suffered fire and smoke damage while Nmoydia Royal Hair Design sustained smoke damage.

Bagot added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.