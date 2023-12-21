Finishing Barbuda’s airport, cordless kiosks, and welcoming Oasis-class ships among Tourism Minister’s 2024 goals

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez laid out some of his ministry’s priorities for 2024 during the budget debate on Tuesday.

Speaking amongst his Cabinet colleagues amid an opposition boycott of the proceedings, Fernandez said that, for 2024, the Airport Authority will be pursuing a number of objectives including accelerating construction of the new Barbuda airport.

“We are hoping to complete it in a matter of weeks, and as you know, that is going to be very important related to the kind of high traffic value that we expect in Barbuda, and those persons travel in their own private jets.

“So, it is important for us to allow for that ease of travel, rather than they land in Antigua, deplaning and taking a helicopter or a ferry [to go] to Barbuda,” he explained.

The Barbuda airport has been a controversial development on the sister isle, with two Barbudans, John Mussington and Jacklyn Frank, appealing to the Privy Council to decide if they had sufficient legal standing to pursue a judicial review case against the government on the issue.

Furthermore, Fernandez said that the government will establish a satellite office of the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board on Barbuda to deal with expected increased traffic on the island and bring Barbudans up to par with vehicle and personal driver licensing.

“The amount of vehicles there now is not like four or five when you can just come over for half a day and just do it; they are increasing exponentially and with Nobu [restaurant expansion] going to open, PLH already has a number of vehicles over there and Barbudans are buying a lot of vehicles now because things are doing well,” he added.

The minister also announced plans to install cordless kiosks at the VC Bird International Airport terminal to reduce waiting times with potential increases in persons travelling to Antigua due to May’s SIDS conference and homeporting operations on the horizon.

According to the minister, the kiosks are expected to cost the government US$4 million.

“It is important for us to have it up … apart from the homeporting that is getting big, we have the SIDS conference that is going to see thousands of persons coming in, and right after that, we have World Cup Cricket, and we have our own people coming home for [the holidays] that want to move through quickly,” he explained.

He said he hoped that recent legislative changes in St Lucia will mean that Antigua and the other nations under the East Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority will soon see the return of the region to a Category 1 safety rating that was downgraded by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) back in 2020.

Moving on to tourism arrivals, the minister said that there are already nearly a million passengers (967,979) booked to come to Antigua via cruise vessels next year.

“Antigua Cruise Ports have confirmed that the number of ships will be . . . 415 and these don’t include the Oasis-class, and we are going to see by the end of April, the depth [to accommodate] the Oasis-class ships,” he announced.

Meanwhile, the minister said he hoped that by 2025 the number of hotel rooms in the country would increase by 1,000.