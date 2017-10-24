Fined for gun, bullets and drugs

A $35,800 fine was yesterday imposed on Akeem Daawuud who pleaded guilty to gun, ammunition and drug related charges in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court.

The 23-year-old Potters man appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh who fined him $20,000 for the unlawful possession of an unlicensed .380 pistol after he pleaded guilty.

The alternative was a sentence of two years in prison. Another fine of $7,000 with an alternative two-year jail sentence was imposed for possession of seven rounds of .380 ammunition.

He was further fined $8,000 or two years for possession of cannabis with intent to transfer and $800 or six months in jail for possession of the illegal “party pill” Ecstasy.

He was reprimanded on the charge of simple possession while the other charges were withdrawn before the court.

Daawuud was taken into custody along with four other siblings on Friday, following an operation by officers attached to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Rapid Response Unit.

The police found the items in their Potters’ home and detained all the men. They later released his siblings after he admitted the items belonged to him.