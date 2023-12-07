Financial Secretary says PIT was among options presented to Cabinet as officials mull ways to increase revenue

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

During Monday night’s panel discussion on state media, Financial Secretary Rasona Davis-Crump revealed that technocrats had recommended the re-introduction of Personal Income Tax (PIT) as an option as the country sought ways to increase revenue.

During the wide-ranging dive into Antigua and Barbuda’s financial state of affairs, Davis Crump revealed that it was on the list of recommendations presented to Cabinet, which included the 2 percent increase in Antigua Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST).

“We certainly proposed as an option the personal income tax, but that certainly is not an option that’s being considered. Based on where we are and the numbers … the persistent deficits, that is one of the options that was put on the table,” she revealed.

The PIT is the tax levied on the wages, salaries, dividends, interest, and other income a person earns throughout the year.

It was introduced during the United Progressive Party (UPP) administration in 2004 and accounted for $37 million of the government’s revenue at the time it was abolished.

At the time, the contribution to the PIT was 8 percent for persons earning $3,500 per month, which would be approximately $280 per month without deductions, and 15 percent for persons earning $15,000 per month, or $2,250 per month without deductions, according to a 2016 press statement.

According to a briefing paper by ActionAid — a global federation that seeks a world free from poverty and injustice — personal income taxes could be an important means of raising revenue progressively, provided that the threshold exempts poor people; there are higher rates for higher income groups, that all forms of personal income are captured within the regime and compliance is maintained and allowances or deductions do not disproportionately benefit high wage earners.

As part of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) tax reform campaign pledge and policy in 2016, PIT was removed as Prime Minister Gaston Browne said its removal “will help to re-establish Antigua and Barbuda as one of the most competitive in the Caribbean.”

He claimed in 2016 that the cost of collecting PIT, the difficulty of enforcement, and its unfairness were also a factor in the policy.

Meanwhile, Davis-Crump also announced that the luxury property tax increase from 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent will be implemented from the start of 2024.

The announcement was made earlier this year by the Prime Minister and will be imposed on properties worth more than $3 million and the proceeds will be spent on urban renewal and national beautification.

Additionally, the Financial Secretary said that there will be further changes to the administration of financial resources, as amendment to the Finance Administration Act will better strengthen the technocrats’ powers.

“We do need to make some adjustments, and we need to strengthen the internal audit function as well to make sure that we better manage risk, and we assess what’s happening in our ministries to make sure that the scarce revenues we collect are being spent as efficiently and effectively as possible,” Davis-Crump explained.