Financial boost for UWI students

Students at the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus are in line to benefit from significant financial assistance to the UWI from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Since the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, students at the campus, like many others, have had to navigate distance learning.

On Thursday, the CDB’s Board of Directors approved a US$200,000 grant, to assist with purchasing information and communication technology, as well as other remote learning solutions for students.

The funds will also be used to expand the university’s capacity to deliver remote education for all.

Speaking on the grant, the CDB’s Deidre Clarendon said the bank’s support was necessary, given the impact on the most vulnerable, including women, rural learners, students with disabilities and those from lower socio-economic groups.

The project’s funding will provide 228 computing devices, to be made available to disadvantaged students across the UWI’s five campuses.

Additionally, 70 students will be granted internet service for one semester.