Final witness testifies in trial against alleged drug-smuggling prison officer

By Latrishka Thomas

The final witness took the stand late last week in the trial against a prison officer who allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into Her Majesty’s Prison.

In June 2021, Howard Segree of Bolans was charged with conveying articles into the prison, possessing 42.3 grams of cannabis, and possessing the drugs with intent to transfer.

The prison warden of five years was reportedly caught with the drugs, worth $423, plus tobacco and wrapping paper in a Contigo cup while entering his workplace on June 1 last year.

The trial had been delayed for varying reasons.

But about a week ago the court heard from three of four witnesses, all of whom are law enforcement officials.

The first witness, a principal officer at the prison, said that he saw the uniformed Segree in his office with a Contigo flask in hand and two police officers walked in shortly after and asked to search him.

The prison officer with 24 years of service said nothing was found on the defendant’s person but when they searched his cup they found a transparent bag with a plant-like substance, tobacco and two packs of Raw rolling paper.

He testified to hearing Segree tell the officers when asked that he was trying to help someone out.

He went on to say that the defendant said to him, “I know you are disappointed in me. I’m sorry.”

The other witnesses gave almost identical testimonies.

On Friday, the final witness spoke of his involvement in the investigation.

The trial was then adjourned for submissions to be made by defence attorney Wendel Robinson followed by the prosecution.

The next hearing will be on September 19.